Nusraat Faria, Bangladeshi actor who played Sheikh Hasina on screen, held in murder case; was leaving for Thailand

Nusraat Faria, the popular Bangladeshi actor who gained fame after portraying the role of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's biopic Mujib: The Making of a Nation, was arrested on Sunday at Dhaka airport, reported Prothom Aalo.

According to the details, Faria was arrested on murder charges by immigration police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka while travelling to Thailand.

The report added that an arrest warrant was issued against Nusrat Faria in a case filed at the capital's Vatara police station, where she was accused of attempted murder during the July uprising.

Prothom Aalo, citing Badda Police Assistant Commissioner Shafiqul Islam, confirmed that Nusrat Faria has been arrested and brought to the police station after arrest. She was later sent to the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch office instead of being kept there.

About Nusraat Faria:

Faria, who started her career as a radio jockey and presenter, made her acting debut in films in 2015. Later, she acted in multiple projects in Bangladesh and India. Apart from acting, she is also active in modeling and hosting.

She played the role of Hasina in the 2023 film, 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', which was directed by late director Shyam Benegal. This movie was a joint production of Bangladesh and India.