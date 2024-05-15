Nuveen Insider Trader Deserves Nearly Six Years, US Says
Former Nuveen LLC trader Lawrence Billimek should spend almost six years behind bars for front-running his employer’s trades to make $47 million in illegal profits, federal prosecutors said, while the firm itself is demanding he repay it more than $38 million.
Former Nuveen LLC trader Lawrence Billimek should spend almost six years behind bars for front-running his employer’s trades to make $47 million in illegal profits, federal prosecutors said, while the firm itself is demanding he repay it more than $38 million.