New York attorney general probe of Trump Organization now a criminal investigation
- The investigation is no longer ‘purely civil in nature,’ state officials tell the former president’s firm
The New York attorney general’s office’s investigation of former President Donald Trump’s business now has a criminal component, a spokesman said Tuesday night, joining the Manhattan district attorney’s office probe and expanding a monthslong inquiry that had been focused on civil fraud.
“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," said Fabien Levy, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA."
