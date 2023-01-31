NY case against Trump over hush money to porn star goes to grand jury Monday2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:12 AM IST
A grand jury could lay the groundwork for possible criminal charges against the former president by the Manhattan district attorney's office
A grand jury is hearing evidence in New York over former President Donald Trump's role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
