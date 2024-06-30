NY police officer shoots 13-year-old Burmese refugee. Police say he pointed a replica gun

Video shows a New York police officer fatally shooting down a 13-year-old Nyah Mway, held to the ground, after he ran from police and pointed a replica hand gun at them, reported the AP on Sunday.

The teen was killed late Friday in Utica after officers in the city stopped two youths about 400 kilometers northwest of Manhattan. They were caught in connection with an armed robbery investigation, police said.

Both the youths, 13-years-old, matched the descriptions of the robbery suspects and were in the same area at around the same time the day after, police said. One of them further violated the traffic law, as he was walking on the road, police said.

The body camera video released by police captures an officer saying he needs to pat them down to ensure they don't have any weapons in their possession. Immediately after, one of them identified as Nyah Mway, ran away from the police.

Authorities froze frames of the video where a running Nyah Mway appears to point the gun at the pursuing officers. The police further edited the video with a red circle, to highlight the gun to the users.

While the officers believed it to be a handgun, police later clarified it to be a replica of a Glock 17 Gen 5 handgun with a detachable magazine.

“During a ground struggle” with the teen, one of the officers fired a single shot that struck the boy in the chest, Williams said.

“Immediate” first aid was given thereafter by the officers, and Nyah was taken to Wynn Hospital, where he died, the chief said.

The replica gun carried by the teen “is in all aspects a realistic appearing firearm with GLOCK markings, signatures, detachable magazine, and serial numbers,” Lt. Michael Curley, a police spokesperson, said via email. “However ultimately it fires only pellets or BB’s.”

A bystander's video shows one of the officers chasing Nyah Mway to tackle him to the ground later. Several users posted on X about the injustice Nyah suffered.

Nyah Mway Was Taken From His Parents Due To👮‍♀️Brutality. In Utica, NY A 13 year old was shot and killed after walking home from bible study. The officer who killed this young boy has been suspended with pay.

The officer who fired his gun was identified as Patrick Husnay, a six-year veteran of the agency. Husnay and Officers Bryce Patterson and Andrew Citriniti were placed on administrative leave with pay, reported the AP.

Following public ourtage that rose through Utica, the police released the bodycamera videos. Utica, is home to more than 4,200 people from Myanmar, according to The Center, a nonprofit that helps to resettle the refugees.

According to local media reports, Nyah Mway, has been identified as a refugee born in Myanmar and a member of the Karen ethnic minority. He was an 8th grader at Donovan Middle School.

Karens are an ethnic minority that belong to the groups that have been at odds with the military rulers of the Southeast Asian country formerly known as Burma. The army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021 and suppressed nonviolent protests that were aimed at bringing a democratic rule.

“I want to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased party during this difficult time,” NY police chief Mark Williams said. "This is a tragic and traumatic incident for all involved.”

The police department is conducting its own internal investigation to ensure if officers followed policies and training. The state attorney general is yet to open its own case to determine if the shooting was justified, reported the AP.