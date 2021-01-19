OPEN APP
Home >News >World >NYC to begin closing Covid vaccine sites from Thursday without re-supply
A woman holds a candle in commemoration of World AIDS Day and Covid-19 deaths at NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, on December 1, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (AFP)
A woman holds a candle in commemoration of World AIDS Day and Covid-19 deaths at NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, on December 1, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (AFP)

NYC to begin closing Covid vaccine sites from Thursday without re-supply

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 09:46 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The city wants to vaccinate 300,000 people this week but only has about 92,000 doses, de Blasio said in a Tuesday briefing
  • De Blasio said the city is bringing on massive vaccination sites that will be operating around the clock, seven days a week

New York City will have to close vaccination sites after Thursday if it doesn’t get a major resupply, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city wants to vaccinate 300,000 people this week but only has about 92,000 doses, de Blasio said in a Tuesday briefing. More than 450,000 total doses have been in administered in the city.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Joe Biden

Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems

4 min read . 11:26 PM IST
President Donald Trump

Donald Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day in office

5 min read . 11:25 PM IST
An elderly couple arrive to attend a Covid-19 vaccination centre

Britain reports record 1,610 daily Covid-19 deaths

1 min read . 11:04 PM IST
Some farm unions protesting against the agricultural laws said its members will not appear before the SC-appointed committee

SC panel draws roadmap for talks with farmers tomorrow

2 min read . 11:02 PM IST

“At this rate, we will run out on Thursday and hit zero on Friday," de Blasio said. “We will not be able to give shots at a lot of our sites. We won’t get shots until next week."

De Blasio said the city is bringing on massive vaccination sites that will be operating around the clock, seven days a week at Citi Field in Queens and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. “Capacity is growing every day but it won’t work without the vaccine," he said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout