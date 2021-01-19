Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >NYC to begin closing Covid vaccine sites from Thursday without re-supply
A woman holds a candle in commemoration of World AIDS Day and Covid-19 deaths at NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, on December 1, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

NYC to begin closing Covid vaccine sites from Thursday without re-supply

1 min read . 09:46 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The city wants to vaccinate 300,000 people this week but only has about 92,000 doses, de Blasio said in a Tuesday briefing
  • De Blasio said the city is bringing on massive vaccination sites that will be operating around the clock, seven days a week

New York City will have to close vaccination sites after Thursday if it doesn’t get a major resupply, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

New York City will have to close vaccination sites after Thursday if it doesn’t get a major resupply, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city wants to vaccinate 300,000 people this week but only has about 92,000 doses, de Blasio said in a Tuesday briefing. More than 450,000 total doses have been in administered in the city.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Yellen says she won’t seek weaker dollar, wants market-set rates

1 min read . 11:34 PM IST

4,936 key workers receive Covid vaccine on day 3 in Delhi, 16 adverse events

3 min read . 11:31 PM IST

McConnell said Trump 'fed lies' to mob about Biden election

4 min read . 11:31 PM IST

Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems

4 min read . 11:26 PM IST

The city wants to vaccinate 300,000 people this week but only has about 92,000 doses, de Blasio said in a Tuesday briefing. More than 450,000 total doses have been in administered in the city.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Yellen says she won’t seek weaker dollar, wants market-set rates

1 min read . 11:34 PM IST

4,936 key workers receive Covid vaccine on day 3 in Delhi, 16 adverse events

3 min read . 11:31 PM IST

McConnell said Trump 'fed lies' to mob about Biden election

4 min read . 11:31 PM IST

Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems

4 min read . 11:26 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“At this rate, we will run out on Thursday and hit zero on Friday," de Blasio said. “We will not be able to give shots at a lot of our sites. We won’t get shots until next week."

De Blasio said the city is bringing on massive vaccination sites that will be operating around the clock, seven days a week at Citi Field in Queens and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. “Capacity is growing every day but it won’t work without the vaccine," he said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.