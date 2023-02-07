NYSE plans to pay in full 60% of claims submitted after glitch
The reimbursement, which ranges in the single digit millions, totals far more than the $500,000 NYSE sets aside each month to cover disruptions, with $50,000 carried from previous months.
Investors burned by last month’s malfunction on the New York Stock Exchange can recoup all of their losses, but only if their trades fit certain parameters. The rest may wind up with nothing.
