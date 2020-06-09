NYT opinion editor quits over piece titled ‘Send in the Troops’

NEW YORK : James Bennet, the New York Times editorial page editor responsible for publishing a column that advocated using the military to quiet protests over US racial inequality , resigned on Sunday, the newspaper announced.

The New York Times has come under fire after it published an editorial on 3 June from US senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, titled “Send in the Troops".

Cotton wrote that an “overwhelming show of force" will restore order after protests spread across the country, some of which turned violent.

“It’s past time to support local law enforcement with federal authority," Cotton wrote.

Bennet and a representative for Cotton could not be reached for comment.

The column drew criticism from inside and outside the New York Times newsroom as some readers and journalists interpreted the column as advocating actions that would put protesters and reporters in danger.

Initially, New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger stood behind publishing the column.

“I believe in the principle of openness to a range of opinions, even those we may disagree with, and this piece was published in that spirit," he said in an email to the staff on Thursday, according to a New York Times account.

By Sunday, Sulzberger said in a note sent to staff that was seen by Reuters: “Last week we saw a significant breakdown in our editing processes, not the first we’ve experienced in recent years."

The protests for racial justice first erupted 13 days ago after video footage emerged showing George Floyd, a 46-year old unarmed black man in handcuffs, lying face down on a Minneapolis street on 25 May as a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Bennet will be replaced by Katie Kingsbury. Bennet had been the editorial page editor since 2016. He had helped expand the range of voices the paper published and explore new formats, according to Sulzberger’s note sent to staff.

reuters

