Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at New York University, has claimed that he was locked out of his account on X, formerly Twitter, after refusing to meet with Elon Musk , reported Insider.

Galloway said, "A mutal friend reached out and said Elon feels 'unfairly attacked,' by me, and wants to meet," Galloway posted on Threads. "I declined."

Galloway said that two days later he could no longer access his X account, which has over half-a-million followers. "Still locked out, 17 days," he added in a Threads post on Tuesday.

His X posts also appear not to show up in the platform's search tool, reported Insider/

Galloway most recently posted about Musk on X on July 27, commenting on a Reuters investigation which said Tesla created a secret team to suppress complaints about vehicles' driving range.

"Tesla intentionally gave drivers rosy driving range projections, leaving many stranded," Galloway posted. "BUT you should totally bank with X."

Galloway sarcastic comment refers to Musk's plans to turn the platform formerly known as Twitter into an "everything app."

On July 25, Musk said that X would add features to give users "the ability to conduct your entire financial world."

Meanwhile, some prolific users have received payments from X, like influencer Andrew Tate, who said he got $20,000.

Insider also reported that Reuters also appeared to face a backlash from X after publishing Tesla investigation story. The links on the Reuters platform saw a five-second delay — although this was seemingly reversed after news outlets reported on it.

Galloway has shared multiple posts on Threads criticizing Musk in recent days. "Elon would have been a legend … if he hadn't started tweeting," he said.

Galloway joked about Palo Alto police apprehending a man "high on ketamine, and wanting to fight," attaching a picture of a shirtless Musk, in reference to the billionaire taunting Mark Zuckerberg.