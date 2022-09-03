Why you need to turn off the light:

The researchers at Oregon State University have previously shown that fruit flies exposed to light 'turn on' stress-protective genes and that those kept in constant darkness lived longer. Giebultowicz explained, “to understand why high-energy blue light is responsible for accelerating ageing in fruit flies, we compared the levels of metabolites in flies exposed to blue light for two weeks to those kept in complete darkness." It is important to note that the blue light exposure caused significant differences in the levels of metabolites measured by the researchers in the cells of fly heads, and in particular, they found that the levels of the metabolite succinate were increased, but glutamate levels were lowered.