‘Obviously regret,’ says Rishi Sunak on appointing Williamson as minister

In light of Gavin Williamson's forced resignation due to allegations that he bullied coworkers, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated on Wednesday that he regretted appointing him as a junior minister in the Cabinet Office.
"I obviously regret appointing someone who has had to resign in these circumstances," Sunak said during Prime Minister's Questions in parliament.
Williamson, a close ally of the premier, quit just 14 days after Sunak entered Downing Street promising that his government would be based on the principles of “integrity, professionalism and accountability."
Sunak said he accepted Williamson's resignation "with great sadness" and thanked him for his "personal support and loyalty".
"Your commitment to successive Conservative governments and the party over the years has been unwavering," he added.
A controversial figure in Westminster, Williamson had already been forced to resign from previous governments twice before, on one occasion after former Prime Minister Theresa May publicly accused him of leaking confidential information relating to national security.
Nevertheless, in spite of his troubled past, Sunak made the decision to rehire him as a minister without portfolio, a position with few overtly political duties. Williamson's political assistance during Sunak's run for the Conservative leadership was seen as justification for the action.
The new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak proclaimed that his government would herald a return to “integrity, professionalism and accountability," although, he did not envisage that one of his Cabinet ministers would be forced to resign in a bullying scandal just two weeks later.
Many members of the current Conservative government privately doubt the wisdom of Sunak's comments made before he was made premier. That's because it's a known fact that behind closed doors in Westminster, he appointed a number of controversial individuals to important government positions in an effort to appease rebellious factions and as a reward for their backing in his campaign to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister.
(With inputs from agencies)
