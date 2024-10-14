OCBC to Stop Russia-Linked Transactions to Cut Risk

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. will stop handling transactions involving Russia as it moves to cut exposure to the nation hit with global sanctions.

Bloomberg
Published14 Oct 2024, 04:47 AM IST
OCBC to Stop Russia-Linked Transactions to Cut Risk
OCBC to Stop Russia-Linked Transactions to Cut Risk

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. will stop handling transactions involving Russia as it moves to cut exposure to the nation hit with global sanctions.

Singapore’s second-largest lender has told customers, including private bank clients, in recent weeks that the restrictions will kick in from Nov. 1, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. OCBC cited operational challenges in managing regulatory compliance, the person said, asking not to be identified as the matter isn’t public. 

In curtailing Russia-related transactions, OCBC’s move shows how banks are getting more cautious as Russia’s war with Ukraine drags into its third year, triggering more sanctions and scrutiny. While Singapore’s government imposed unilateral targeted sanctions on Moscow in March 2022, targeting some Russian banks, crypto-trading activities and exports of certain goods, many other banking and wealth management activities for non-sanctioned parties have carried on. 

OCBC declined to comment, in response to queries by Bloomberg News. 

Beyond Singapore, the US and European Union are imposing further sanctions targeting Russian entities and industries. As recently as June, Washington widened the use of secondary sanctions as it sought to choke off the sale of semiconductor chips and other goods to Russia, targeting third-party sellers in China and elsewhere. 

The transactions that OCBC and its wealth unit Bank of Singapore will stop processing include personal remittances involving counterparties in Russia, according to the person. They also cover the transport of goods as well as supply or sale of goods or services involving the nation. 

The impact to OCBC from these curbs isn’t expected to be material as its private bank stopped opening new accounts for clients linked to Russia in the last two years, the person said.

Banks around the world have sought to cut Russia-related risks that could lead to multi-million dollar fines. In one case, Massachusetts-based State Street Bank and Trust Co agreed to pay $7.5 million in July to settle allegations by the US Treasury that its unit breached sanctions. 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 04:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldOCBC to Stop Russia-Linked Transactions to Cut Risk

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00260.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00260.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00260.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00260.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.