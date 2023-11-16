'Occupation of our Palestine': Osama Bin Laden's 21-year old letter goes viral
The Guardian's article 'Letter to America' by Osama Bin Laden has been taken down after it went viral on the internet. Morover, many social media users are showing their support to the terrorist's justification for 9/11.
As the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has left the world in splits, a 21-year-old letter of infamous terrorist ‘Osama Bin Laden’ has gone viral on the internet. In his letter, the infamous terrorist Osama Bin Laden said that America's support for Israel for occupying Palestine was one of the reasons that led to the 9/11 attack.