'Occupation of our Palestine': Osama Bin Laden's 21-year old letter goes viral

As the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has left the world in splits, a 21-year-old letter of infamous terrorist ‘Osama Bin Laden’ has gone viral on the internet. In his letter, the infamous terrorist Osama Bin Laden said that America's support for Israel for occupying Palestine was one of the reasons that led to the 9/11 attack.

The article ‘Letter to America’ was available for reading on ‘The Guardian's website. However, after a huge debate erupted on the letter with many people showing their support for the dead terrorist, The Guardian has taken down the letter from its website.

The 21-year-old letter resurfaced on TikTok where a large number of users agreed to Osama Bin Laden's justification of the ghastly terror attack on America.

After being widely shared and discussed on TikTok, the letter has gone viral on all the social media platforms with social media users and influencers giving their opinions on The Guardian's article.

About Osama Bin Laden's ‘Letter to America’

The letter was written by the al-Qaida chief, Osama bin Laden after the 2001 attacks. Infamously known as the ‘9/11’ attacks, it was known as the worst terror attack on US soil. The terrorists had tried to justify the terror attacks by linking them among other things, to “support to the oppressive Israelis in their occupation of our Palestine".

This is one of the main reasons why the letter resurfaced at this time when Palestine was facing Israel's massive ground attack. The massive attack on Gaza was initiated in retaliation to Hamas' terror attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel is at war with Hamas after its terrorists on October 7 killed thousands of Israeli citizens and kidnapped over 200 people in Gaza. The Jewish nation had called the attack their ‘9/11’ and had vowed to “destroy Hamas".

In his letter, Osama Bin Laden concluded the letter by saying, "Palestine shall not be seen captive for we will try to break its shackles." He also warned the US that it has to pay for its actions with the blood of Christians.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.