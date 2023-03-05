The UN member states has finally agreed and reached to a historic agreement to protect the high seas. The negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a UN treaty to protect the high seas after more than 15 years of discussions, including four years of formal talks.

This long-awaited step that environmental groups say will help reverse marine biodiversity losses and ensure sustainable development. This treaty is seen as essential to conserving 30 percent of the world's land and ocean by 2030, as agreed by world governments in a historic accord signed in Montreal in December.

The legally binding agreement to conserve and ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity was agreed after five rounds of protracted United Nations-led negotiations that ended in New York on Saturday, a day after the original deadline, as reported by Reuters.

"The ship has reached the shore," the UN conference president, Rena Lee, said after a marathon final day of talks.