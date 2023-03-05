Ocean Treaty: UN member states finally agree deal to protect high seas. Why it is significant?1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 08:44 AM IST
The legally binding agreement to conserve and ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity was agreed after five rounds of protracted United Nations-led negotiations that ended in New York on Saturday, a day after the original deadline.
The UN member states has finally agreed and reached to a historic agreement to protect the high seas. The negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a UN treaty to protect the high seas after more than 15 years of discussions, including four years of formal talks.
