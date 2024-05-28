OceanGate 2.0? US billionaire plans $20 million expedition to wreckage of Titanic ship
Almost a year after the Titan submersible imploded in the sea during an expedition to view the wreckage of Titanic ship in the North Atlantic Ocean, a Ohio-based billionaire is planning to attempt the dangerous mission. Larry Connor, one of America's biggest real estate developers, plans to plunge more than 12,400 feet (2.3 miles) with Triton Submarines co-founder Patrick Lahey.