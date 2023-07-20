OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush allegedly created a 'mousetrap for billionaires,' claims friend: Report2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST
A former passenger of collapsed submersible claims OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush, was aware of risks involved in Titan craft expeditions, calling it a 'mousetrap for billionaires'. Investigation underway.
A former passenger of the submersible that collapsed over the Titanic wreck last month, resulting in five fatalities, has claimed that the late CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, was aware of the potential risks involved in Titan craft expeditions.
