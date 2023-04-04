In a recent letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon expressed his concerns about the ongoing U.S. banking crisis and its potential long-term effects. The 43-page letter covered a range of topics, including the bank's performance, regulation, and geopolitics.

"The current crisis is not yet over, and even when it is behind us, there will be repercussions from it for years to come," Dimon wrote

Storm clouds are still threatening the economy as they did a year ago, he added. And the banking system is under renewed stress after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse's rescue by UBS last month.

"The market's odds of a recession have increased," Dimon wrote. "And while this is nothing like 2008, it is not clear when this current crisis will end. It has provoked lots of jitters in the market and will clearly cause some tightening of financial conditions as banks and other lenders become more conservative."

The risks that led to the current crisis were "hiding in plain sight," Dimon wrote, citing the interest rate exposure and level of uninsured deposits at Silicon Valley Bank.

Will the crisis be as bad as 2008?

However, he downplayed similarities to the global financial crisis. While the 2008 crash hit large banks, mortgage lenders and insurers with global interconnections, "this current banking crisis involves far fewer financial players and fewer issues that need to be resolved," Dimon said.

Dimon also expressed concern about nonbank financial firms, which have become increasingly competitive with banks in providing mortgages, credit cards, and market-making. He questioned whether nonbank credit-providing institutions would be able to provide credit when their clients need them the most.

"Would nonbank credit-providing institutions be able to provide credit when their clients need them the most?" he asked, as quoted by Reuters. "I personally doubt that many of them could."

In response to the crisis, Dimon called for thoughtful new regulations, including clearer rules for dealing with failed banks. He also criticized erratic stress test capital requirements and constant uncertainty around future regulations, stating that they damage the banking system without making it safer.