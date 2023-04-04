Odds of recession increased…: JPMorgan CEO on what lies ahead of US banking crisis2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Storm clouds are still threatening the economy as they did a year ago, said Dimon, the chief executive of the largest U.S. lender
In a recent letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon expressed his concerns about the ongoing U.S. banking crisis and its potential long-term effects. The 43-page letter covered a range of topics, including the bank's performance, regulation, and geopolitics.
