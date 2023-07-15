Odisha Train Accident: Three accused railway officials sent to judicial custody

Odisha Train Accident: Three accused railway officials sent to judicial custody1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Three railway officials involved in the Balasore train disaster have been sent to judicial custody by a special court. They are charged with culpable homicide and destruction of evidence. The accident, which occurred on June 2, claimed the lives of 293 people and injured over 1,200 others.
