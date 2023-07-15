Hello User
Odisha Train Accident: Three accused railway officials sent to judicial custody

Odisha Train Accident: Three accused railway officials sent to judicial custody

1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Three railway officials involved in the Balasore train disaster have been sent to judicial custody by a special court. They are charged with culpable homicide and destruction of evidence. The accident, which occurred on June 2, claimed the lives of 293 people and injured over 1,200 others.

Odisha train accident: The railways said the driver of Coromandel Express was 'not over-speeding' nor he jumped any signal

Three accused railway officials involved in the Balasore train disaster have been sent to judicial custody by a special court.

As per a report by PTI, the officials, namely Senior Section Engineer (Signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan, and Technician Pappu Kumar, were presented before the CBI Special Court on Friday following their suspension by the Railways.

The accused were arrested by the CBI on July 7.

The accused in the Balasore train disaster case were initially granted a five-day remand by the special court for investigation by the CBI on July 7. Subsequently, on July 11, the court extended the remand period for an additional four days based on the request of the investigating agency.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 27.

The three accused individuals have been charged under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), as well as Section 153 of the Railways Act.

The CBI is still in the process of preparing its report on the Balasore train disaster case. However, the inquiry report from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, has already indicated that the accident occurred due to "lapses" in the alteration of the signalling circuit.

The tragic incident took place on June 2, when the Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district. This collision resulted in the derailment of some coaches, which then collided with the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express. The accident claimed the lives of 293 people and left over 1,200 others injured.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST
