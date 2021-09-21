1 min read.Updated: 21 Sep 2021, 06:41 PM ISTBloomberg
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is monitoring the situation of China Evergrande Group, but is not overly concerned about contagion to the rest of the world, Chief Economist Laurence Boone said.
It’s very early to be able to assess the risks from a possible debt crisis at the Chinese developer, Boone told Tom Keene and Jonathan Ferro in an interview on Bloomberg Television Tuesday.