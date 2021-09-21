The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is monitoring the situation of China Evergrande Group, but is not overly concerned about contagion to the rest of the world, Chief Economist Laurence Boone said.

It’s very early to be able to assess the risks from a possible debt crisis at the Chinese developer, Boone told Tom Keene and Jonathan Ferro in an interview on Bloomberg Television Tuesday.

And in any case, she said the past has shown that a prolonged economic shock is required in China to have an impact on the rest of the world, while financial contagion channels are limited.

“There are still too few connections between China and the rest of the world to make us overly worried, but it is obviously a risk we are monitoring," Boone said.

