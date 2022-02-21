Office space demand skyrockets in this city to pre-pandemic levels

In a positive sign for buyers, a dearth choice appears to be easing as more people put their homes up for sale in the hope of making it easier to secure a new property. “Agents are reporting many cases of movers who have missed out on their dream home because they did not already have their current home on the market or sold (subject to contract), and were pipped to the post by a competing buyer in a better position to proceed with a purchase," Rightmove said.