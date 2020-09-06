Offices, zoom, home-schooling: How to dress for our new reality

Shoes still matter, even for those whose work remains confined to the perimeter of Zoom. But they’ve taken a turn toward Comfyville. “I do not miss wearing heels," said Dr. Chopra. “I’m excited for boots again this fall, even if I am homebound." Ms. Rudge agrees; she just purchased Loeffler Randall knee-high boots “with a walkable heel" and Tabitha Simmons beige suede lace-up flats, while Dr. Chang has descended from her former 3.5-inchers to a “more practical" mule or short heel. Despite the fact that only the top quarter of her ensemble is visible, “I still care about what my outfit looks like," she insisted. “A good outfit still gives me joy." That joy can be life-affirming—and even generative. “There’s something about looking the part that translates to…feeling more confident and productive," said Ms. McDaniel.