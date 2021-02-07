Offshore wind farms, big in Europe, could boom in US under Biden

Offshore wind farms, big in Europe, could boom in US under Biden5 min read . 11:44 PM IST
Wind project developers are pressing the administration to ease bureaucratic hurdles to building giant turbines off the Atlantic coast
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Wind project developers are pressing the administration to ease bureaucratic hurdles to building giant turbines off the Atlantic coast
Developers of offshore wind farms, long awaiting their moment in the US, are pushing the Biden administration to cut through red tape that has for years stymied the industry’s domestic growth.
President Biden signed an executive order last month directing the Interior secretary to identify steps to double offshore wind production by 2030, part of an effort to deploy more renewable energy to combat climate change.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.