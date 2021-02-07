Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Offshore wind farms, big in Europe, could boom in US under Biden
File Photo: President Biden signed an executive order last month directing the Interior secretary to identify steps to double offshore wind production by 2030

Offshore wind farms, big in Europe, could boom in US under Biden

5 min read . 11:44 PM IST Katherine Blunt , The Wall Street Journal

Wind project developers are pressing the administration to ease bureaucratic hurdles to building giant turbines off the Atlantic coast

Developers of offshore wind farms, long awaiting their moment in the US, are pushing the Biden administration to cut through red tape that has for years stymied the industry’s domestic growth.

President Biden signed an executive order last month directing the Interior secretary to identify steps to double offshore wind production by 2030, part of an effort to deploy more renewable energy to combat climate change.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt allocates 16,000 crore for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for 2021-22

1 min read . 11:04 PM IST

France begins distributing AstraZeneca COVID vaccine amid UK variant warning

1 min read . 10:58 PM IST

India clinches third spot in vaccinating citizens against covid

1 min read . 10:54 PM IST

7 dead, nearly 150 missing after glacier breaks in Uttarakhand

2 min read . 10:54 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.