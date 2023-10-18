Israel-Hamas war: Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef appears on Piers Morgan's show discussing Gaza conflict. Youssef's sarcastic comments on the treatment of Palestinians in Gaza go viral. Youssef mocks Ben Shapiro's stance on Israel-Gaza conflict

Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef appeared on British anchor Piers Morgan's show 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'. In the show Youssef was asked about the treatment of Palestinians during their conflict with Israel and whether Israel's decision to bomb Gaza in an attempt to get rid of Hamas is justified and proportionate after the attacks on 7 October.

The clipping of the show has gone viral for Youssef's sarcastic comments on the Israel-Gaza war. While calling the assault "terrible", the Youssef also spoke about the plight of Palestinians in Gaza Strip and the civilian casualties amid continuing Israeli retaliatory air strikes

In the video, Youssef was seen condemning Hamas fighters and tried to explain that people have been desensitised to accept that civilians dying is an inevitability of war.

Youssef began by sarcastically remarking ‘We get all our news second hand because my wife’s family lives in Gaza. They have cousins and uncles there and their house also was bombed. We haven't been able to communicate with them in the past three days. Communication has been lost so we don't know how are they doing, but we are used to that!"

‘Palestinians never die' What caught social media attention was Youssef's sarcastic comment on Palestinians. He said that, "It's very repetitive. We are used to that... It's just like those Palestinians are very dramatic, 'Oh Israel killing us'. But they never die. They always come back. They are very difficult to kill. I know because I'm married to one. I tried many times, couldn't kill."

"I tried to get to her many times but she uses our kids as human shields. I can never take her out," Youssef said with a straight face. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bassem mocked US columnist Ben Shapiro for his public stance on Israel defending themselves, questioning how an occupier can be defending themselves.

Shapiro had earlier in the show said, "The only solution to the Israel-Gaza war is that Israel should annex Gaza and kill as many people so that what is happening does not happen again."

Youssef remarked, "More than 3,500 people have so far been killed. How many more people do we need to kill so that Ben Shapiro is happy?"

The satirist then went on to mock the Israeli Defense Forces and said, "I applaud Israel for doing something no military force in the world does. It warns civilians before bombing them, that is so cute."

"I asked my wife's family if Hamas forced them to stay home so that they could be bombed and can be used as human shield and she denied," he told Morgan.

‘Why is Israel killing people in West Bank?’ Youssef agreed that Hamas fighters should be eradicated, but asked why people were being killed in the West Bank where there is no Hamas presence.

"What is there excuse to kill people there?" Bassem Youssef said.

On being asked if he was Israeli and had this happened to him, Youssef said, "I would kill as many people as I can because the world is letting me do it."

“Hamas is the source for all evil. Let's imagine a world without Hamas. Let's name this world the 'West Bank'. Thirty-seven Palestinian kids were killed - no music festival, no paragliding, no Hamas."

