‘Oh my god… I have no words’: The moment Maria Corina Machado finds out she has been awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Corina Machado reacts emotionally upon learning she has won the Nobel Peace Prize, as Kristian Berg Harpviken, Director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, personally delivers the news before its public announcement.

In a video shared on the official handle of the Nobel Prize, Maria was heard saying, “Oh my god… I have no words. Well, thank you so much, but I hope you understand this is this is a movement, this is a treatment of a whole society. I am just, you know, one person. I certainly do not deserve this.”

She added, “and very grateful on behalf of the Venezuelan people, we're not there yet. We're working very hard to achieve it, but I'm sure that that will prevail, and this is certainly a biggest recognition to our people that certainly deserve it. So thank you very much. Thank you very much.”

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who is in hiding, was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her efforts to promote democracy in the country.

In 2024, Machado, a 58-year-old industrial engineer, was blocked by Venezuela's courts from running for president, preventing her from challenging President Nicolas Maduro, who has held power since 2013.

The Nobel Committee honoured her “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Joergen Watne Frydnes, hoped that the award would encourage the Venezuelan opposition's efforts.

"We hope that the entire opposition will have renewed energy to continue the work for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," Frydnes told Reuters.

