Ohio court refers case brought by citizens’ group against Trump, Vance to prosecutors

Ohio court refers case brought by citizens' group against Trump, Vance to prosecutors

AP
Updated6 Oct 2024, 02:56 AM IST
Ohio court refers case brought by citizens' group against Trump, Vance to prosecutors
Ohio court refers case brought by citizens’ group against Trump, Vance to prosecutors

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — An Ohio court has referred to county prosecutors a criminal case brought by a citizens' group against the Republican presidential and vice presidential candidates over their comments about Haitian immigrants but rejected the group's call to issue arrest warrants or misdemeanor summons.

Springfield officials said in a statement Saturday that the Clark County municipal court found no probable cause to issue warrants or summons on misdemeanor charges against former president Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. “The matter was then referred to the Clark County prosecutor's office for further investigation,” city officials said.

The Springfield News-Sun reports that the judicial panel said particular consideration should be given to “the strong constitutional protections afforded to speech, and political speech in particular” with the election so close and the “contentious” nature of the issue of immigration.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance, a nonprofit group representing the Haitian community, last month invoked a private-citizen right to file charges over the chaos and threats experienced since Trump first spread false claims about legal immigrants there during a presidential debate.

“Their persistence and relentlessness, even in the face of the governor and the mayor saying this is false, that shows intent,” said the group's attorney, Subodh Chandra of the Cleveland-based Chandra Law Firm. “It’s knowing, willful flouting of criminal law.”

Steven Cheung of the Trump-Vance campaign said the former president was "rightfully highlighting the failed immigration system that Kamala Harris has overseen, bringing thousands of illegal immigrants pouring into communities like Springfield and many others across the country.”

The 15,000 to 20,000 Haitian immigrants who have arrived in Springfield over the past several years — in many cases after being recruited to local jobs — have been granted “temporary protected status” to be in the U.S. legally.

“It is crucial to foster discussions around sensitive issues, particularly those concerning immigration, with a commitment to truth and integrity,” Springfield officials said. The city said it was “dedicated to promoting constructive dialogue and addressing community concerns transparently” and added that “the safety and well-being of all residents, including the Haitian immigrant community, continue to be our highest priority.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 02:56 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldOhio court refers case brought by citizens’ group against Trump, Vance to prosecutors

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.00120.00
      Chennai
      77,701.00120.00
      Delhi
      77,853.00120.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.00120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.