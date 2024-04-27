‘Always wanted to be in a bar fight..’ says police officer after pinning black man to ground
Body camera footage released by Ohio Police shows a black man, Frank E. Tyson, repeatedly saying 'I can't breathe' as officers restrain him during an arrest. Tyson was later found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Ohio Police released body camera footage of an incident involving a black man who died after repeatedly telling officers, “I can't breathe," as they restrained him during an arrest, according to Cleveland's WKYC news outlet.
