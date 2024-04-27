Body camera footage released by Ohio Police shows a black man, Frank E. Tyson, repeatedly saying 'I can't breathe' as officers restrain him during an arrest. Tyson was later found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Ohio Police released body camera footage of an incident involving a black man who died after repeatedly telling officers, "I can't breathe," as they restrained him during an arrest, according to Cleveland's WKYC news outlet.

As reported by ANI, the Canton Police Department released the footage on Wednesday, capturing the death of Frank E. Tyson, a 53-year-old resident of East Canton.

In the video, officers arrive at the scene and confront Frank E. Tyson, trying to arrest him. The footage shows the officers pinning Tyson down as he repeatedly states that he is struggling to breathe. During the encounter, one of the officers restrains Tyson by pressing his knee on the back of Tyson's upper body, which prompts Tyson to repeatedly say, "I can't breathe." The struggle with the officers continues as they attempt to bring him into custody.

The video shows that after Frank E. Tyson's last words, there was a period of over five minutes where he lay motionless on the floor before police checked for a pulse, according to a report by WKYC.

In the footage, a police officer is heard boasting about how he had always wanted to be in a "bar fight," referencing one of the patrons at the establishment.

The incident happened on April 18 when two officers were dispatched to an AMVETS post on Sherrick Road Southeast in Canton Township. Police reported that Tyson ran to this location after crashing his car near the eastern boundary of the city of Canton.

ANI reported, the department identified the officers involved as Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch of the traffic bureau. Both were placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation currently conducting an inquiry into the case, reported WKYC.

Authorities first addressed the incident last Friday, explaining that officers were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Sherrick Road Southeast at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a power pole had been knocked into the roadway due to the crash and located the damaged vehicle nearby. They were then directed to the AMVETS post, where they found Frank E. Tyson.

In the police statement, it was mentioned that Tyson “struggled with the officers" before they managed to secure him, and that “shortly after securing him in handcuffs," the officers noticed that he was unresponsive.

Later, after performing CPR and administering multiple doses of Narcan, Tyson was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

After the video was publically released, Canton Mayor William Sherer II released a statement, saying, "Today we have released the bodycam footage of the arrest incident involving the death of Mr Frank E Tyson. I sat down with members of the Tyson family to not only allow them to see what is now being released to the public but to give them my condolences in person. As we make it through this challenging time, my goal is to be as transparent with this community as possible."

The Mayor stated that the investigation is being handled by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and the authorities will continue to supply them with all the necessary information to support their work.

(With inputs from ANI)

