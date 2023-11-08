Ohio votes to add abortion rights to state constitution: Report

Ohio residents on Tuesday voted to add abortion rights to the Republican-run US state's constitution, according to a report published by the news agency AFP, in what could be a bellwether for an issue that is likely to dominate next year's presidential race. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a little more than half of the votes counted, US media, including CNN and ABC News, said the referendum on so-called Issue 1 would pass with more "yes" votes, adding the right to "reproductive medical treatment" to the state's constitution.

The new law will allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to grow plants at home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 10% tax will be imposed on purchases, to be spent on administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries, and social equity and jobs programs supporting the industry itself, as per the new law.

Opponents also raised concerns about the tax structure, which earmarks none of the earnings for Ohio counties that administer social services programs directed at drug use, addiction, and other issues that could arise due to Issue 2’s passage, AFP reported.

Heather Williams, interim president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which works to elect Democrats to state legislatures, said the vote in favor of abortion rights was a “huge victory." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ohio’s resounding support for this constitutional amendment reaffirms Democratic priorities and sends a strong message to the state GOP that reproductive rights are non-negotiable," she said in an official statement.

Before the Ohio vote, statewide initiatives in California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, and Vermont had either affirmed abortion access or turned back attempts to undermine the right.

In Texas, the strict abortion laws may have led to nearly 10,000 more births in the last nine months of 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Texas Senate Bill - effective some 10 months before the Supreme Court overturned the earlier verdict - has banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy with doctors being permitted to carry out the procedure only if the mother's life is in danger.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

