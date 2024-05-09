Ohtani Interpreter to Plead Guilty to Bank Fraud, US Says

An interpreter for Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges after secretly transferring about $17 million from the pitcher’s account to pay off his gambling debt.

Ippei Mizuhara incurred the debt through an illegal bookmaking operation, which Ohtani had no knowledge of, the US Justice Department said Wednesday. Mizuhara is expected to plead guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return in the coming weeks.

“He took advantage of his position of trust to take advantage of Mr. Ohtani and fuel a dangerous gambling habit," Martin Estrada, the US Attorney for the Central District of California, said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The plea agreement comes as Ohtani, a rare combination of pitcher and hitter who signed a record $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December, has become a symbol of MLB’s efforts to expand its brand worldwide.

The Japanese wunderkid, who is now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, began playing in California in 2018 and relied on Mizuhara to act as his translator as his US career took off. Mizuhara, who was charged in April, was not only the 29-year-old’s interpreter but also a close friend and de facto manager, according to federal prosecutors.

Details of Mizuhara’s fraud were outlined on Wednesday as the Justice Department announced his plan to plead guilty. Mizuhara gained access to Ohtani’s bank account after helping him open an account at a branch in Phoenix in 2018. Mizuhara began placing bets with an illegal bookmaker from September 2021. Saddled with debt, he used Ohtani’s bank login details over the next two and a half years to gain unfettered access to his salary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also changed the security protocols on Ohtani’s account so the bank would call Mizuhara to verify any wire transfers, according to prosecutors.

The government says the interpreter siphoned almost $17 million from Ohtani’s accounts. He faces more than 30 years in prison.

