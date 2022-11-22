Oil bounces in volatile session as OPEC headlines cause turmoil

Brent futures traded near $87 a barrel, swinging in over a $5 range on Monday, with volatility jumping the most since late June when the Group of Seven nations started to consider an price cap on Russian crude. Brent plunged and its prompt spread briefly dipped into contango after the WSJ reported that OPEC+ is considering an output hike of 500,000 barrels a day. Saudi Arabia denied the report, adding the “current cut of 2 million barrels per day by OPEC+ continues until the end of 2023."