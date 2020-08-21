Oil clings to third weekly gain with bearish headwinds mounting

While U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week, the outlook for consumption is gloomy. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Baton Rouge refinery in Louisiana is idling one of two fluid catalytic cracking units due to low demand, according to a person familiar with operations. The plant already idled one of three cokers earlier this month and poor margins may mean more U.S. Gulf refiners reduce coker runs, taking less heavy crude in August and September, according to traders.