Oil demand to top pre-pandemic level next year: OPEC

1 min read.08:27 PM ISTAFP
As vaccination rates rise, the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be better managed and economic activities and mobility will firmly return to pre-Covid-19 levels, the OPEC said in its monthly report on the oil market
OPEC said Monday that it expects global oil demand to exceed its pre-pandemic level next year thanks to the roll out of vaccines and economic rebound.
"As vaccination rates rise, the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be better managed and economic activities and mobility will firmly return to pre-Covid-19 levels," the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its monthly report on the oil market.
