Oil extended its slide, falling to the lowest in more than two decades, on concern the world is rapidly running out of places to store crude after output cuts proved insufficient to cope with plunging demand.

Futures in New York fell more than 8% in early Asian trading to less than $17 a barrel after losing almost a fifth of their value last week as the deal by OPEC+ and other producers failed to counter the loss of demand from a crippled global economy. The current May contract expires Tuesday, however, with the more active June futures only down by less than half as much.

Near-term prices for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are trading at huge discounts to later-dated contracts on concern the storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, will fill to capacity. That has seen prices disconnect from Brent futures in London. Buyers in Texas are offering as little as $2 a barrel for some oil streams, raising the possibility that American producers may soon have to pay customers to take crude off their hands.

China reported its first economic contraction in decades on Friday, a sign of what’s to come in Europe and North America, which have yet to emerge from coronavirus-driven lockdowns. However, there were some signs of optimism as death rates eased in New York and some of the hardest-hit European countries.

“The output cut that we’ve seen, or supposed to see coming, isn’t sufficient to cover the 25 million to 30 million barrels of daily demand that’s being destroyed by Covid-19," said David Lennox, resource analyst at Fat Prophets in Sydney. “We have to see a peak for Covid-19 globally to get a clearer picture of how much demand will be destroyed."

WTI for May delivery fell 8.5% to $16.71 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 8:34 a.m. in Singapore after plummeting 20% last week. It dropped to as low as $16.68, the weakest since June 1999. The June contact declined 3% to $24.37.

Brent for June delivery fell 0.3% to $28.01 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after losing 10.8% last week.

The price collapse is reverberating across the oil industry. Crude explorers shut down 13% of the U.S. drilling fleet last week as the swelling worldwide glut of crude spurred drastic cost-cutting and project cancellations among drillers.

Meanwhile, in the Asian oil hub of Singapore, Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd. filed for court protection from creditors amid revelations it hid around $800 million in losses racked up in futures trading.

“Concern continues to mount that storage facilities in the U.S. will run out of capacity," with stockpiles at Cushing rising almost 50% since the start of March, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said in a note. “We hold some hope for a recovery later this year."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

