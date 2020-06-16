Oil edged lower as investors weighed signs major producers are continuing to cut output against fears of a second coronavirus wave.

Futures in New York fell below $37 a barrel after rising 2.4% on Monday. Saudi Arabia cut term supplies to some Asian refiners by as much as 40% and Iraq said it will make deep reductions as they comply with the OPEC+ deal. U.S. shale is also still in retreat, with the Energy Information Administration forecasting output will drop to 7.63 million barrels a day in July.

The production curbs are going some way to offsetting worries about a new virus outbreak in Beijing as well as sharp increases in infections in some U.S. states including Arizona and Florida. In a move that also helped to counter these concerns, the Federal Reserve said it would start buying a broad portfolio of corporate bonds, aiding sentiment across financial markets.

Crude has rebounded rapidly from its plunge below zero in April as production cuts kicked in, although the rally fizzled out last week as second-wave concerns surfaced. While demand has started to come back in some areas, particularly China, the market may need to see more of a broad recovery in consumption before pushing significantly higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell 0.7% to $36.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 8:26 a.m. in Singapore. Brent for August delivery declined 0.3% to $39.60 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after advancing 2.6% in the previous session.

In a sign that U.S. fuel demand may be improving, gasoline futures are once again rallying when massive oil refineries shut down. Houston gasoline climbed to a three-month high Monday after Motiva Enterprises LLC shut a key unit making the motor fuel at the largest U.S. refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

OPEC and its allies have agreed to maintain production cutbacks amounting to about 10% of global supply through next month, and will hold committee meetings on Wednesday and Thursday to assess their impact.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

