Oil edged higher after swinging wildly in early trading as investors weighed whether an historic deal by the world’s biggest producers to cut output would be enough to steady a market pummeled by the coronavirus.

Futures in London rose as much as 8% but quickly erased those gains as markets opened following a three-day break. The OPEC+ alliance agreed to a plan to slash production by 9.7 million barrels a day starting in May, ending a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The producer group reached a deal following days of intense negotiations after Mexico declined to endorse the original agreement reached Thursday.

The U.S., Brazil and Canada will contribute another 3.7 million barrels on paper as their production declines, and other Group of 20 nations will cut an additional 1.3 million. The G-20 numbers don’t represent real voluntary cuts, but rather reflect the impact that low prices have already had on output and would take months, or perhaps more than a year, to occur.

Oil prices have been in freefall since the middle of February as some of the world’s biggest economies went into lockdown to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus. The OPEC+ deal may not be enough to steady a market where demand losses may be as much as 35 million barrels a day and storage space is rapidly running out.

“The deal is a little less than the market expected given that Mexico has gotten off easy," said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates LLC in Houston. “The hard work lies ahead given that the market is very skeptical that OPEC+ are actually going to be able to come up with their near 10 million barrels a day of production cuts."

Brent for June delivery rose 1% to $31.80 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange as of 7:36 a.m. in Singapore. It lost 7.7% last week and has fallen from $66 at the end of last year. West Texas Intermediate for May delivery added 1% to $22.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after dropping almost 20% last week.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. called the deal “historic yet insufficient". The voluntary reductions by OPEC+ would only lead to an actual 4.3 million barrel a day cut in production from level in the first quarter, assuming full compliance by core-OPEC and 50% by other participants in May, the bank said in a note.

Mexico will reduce output by 100,000 barrels a day, after rejecting its 400,000 barrel-a-day share of the original deal. President Donald Trump helped broker a compromise that allows the Latin American nation to count some of the U.S. market-driven supply decline as its own.

The OPEC+ alliance initially met on Thursday via video conference. That was followed on Friday by a virtual gathering of G-20 energy ministers, who pledged to take “all the necessary measures" to maintain a balance between oil producers and consumers. Saudi Aramco once again delayed a key pricing decision in anticipation of final approval of the deal, with its official selling prices now expected on Monday.

“On a global basis, these cuts remove the specter of an aggressive price war and lowers the likelihood that global tank tops will be breached," Roger Diwan, an oil analyst at IHS Markit, said in a note. However, they don’t “solve the distress physical markets are likely to face in May and June," he said.

