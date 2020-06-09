Oil edged higher toward $39 a barrel as expectations U.S. crude stockpiles extended declines offset a decision by Saudi Arabia to cease extra voluntary production cuts by the end of this month.

Futures added 1.6% in New York after snapping a four-day rally on Monday. U.S. crude inventories probably fell for the fourth time in five weeks, according to a Bloomberg survey before government data Wednesday. Saudi Arabia said the additional supply cuts, which amounted to about 1.2 million barrels a day and included contributions from allies in the Persian Gulf, would only take effect in June as planned.

Oil has rebounded since dropping below zero in April as cuts reduced a global glut and demand recovered following the easing of lockdown restrictions in some countries. However, a return to pre-virus levels of consumption is expected to be slow and uneven, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. turning bearish in the short term due to poor returns from refining.

See also: A Glut of Diesel Is Quietly Undermining Oil Price Resurgence

The decision by OPEC+ to extend its historic supply cuts by an extra month was already more than priced in to the market, and consumption forecasts are “running ahead of a more gradual and still highly uncertain recovery," according to Goldman.

U.S. crude inventories dropped by 2 million barrels last week, while gasoline stockpiles fell by 750,000 barrels, according to the Bloomberg survey. If confirmed by the Energy Information Administration, that would be the second weekly draw in three weeks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated