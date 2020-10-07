Oil falls after stimulus talks end with stockpiles seen swelling

Oil retreated in New York after President Donald Trump said he’s halting stimulus talks until after the election and as an industry report signaled U.S. crude stockpiles rose for the first time in four weeks.

Futures declined 2.1% after climbing almost 10% in the previous two sessions. Trump told his negotiators to stop discussions with Democratic leaders just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stepped up his call for more spending to avoid damaging the economic recovery. Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories expanded by 951,000 barrels last week, according to people familiar. Government data is due Wednesday.

Oil has been whipsawed the past few days, sliding after Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis before surging on his release from hospital and optimism a stimulus package might be completed. While prices are back below $40 a barrel due to rising supply and a resurgence in infections, a strike in Norway and a hurricane that’s approaching the Gulf of Mexico are likely to provide some support.

See also: Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices to Asia in Sign of Strength

Stocks tumbled after Trump called an end to months of hard-fought negotiations between the administration and Congress. Earlier, Fed Chair Powell warned of a weak U.S. recovery without sufficient government aid and said providing too much stimulus wouldn’t be a problem.

Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, while crude stockpiles at the storage hub of Cushing rose, according to the API. Energy Information Administration data Wednesday is forecast to show nationwide crude stockpiles declined by 1.2 million barrels, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

U.S. Gulf operators have shut 29% of oil output, with Hurricane Delta strengthening to a Category 4 and is expected to move through the region before hitting Louisiana.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

