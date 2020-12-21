Oil falls below $48 with virus mutation raising lockdown risks

Oil fell below $48 a barrel in Asian trading -- after posting a seventh weekly gain -- on concern a mutation of Covid-19 discovered in the U.K. could speed transmission of the virus and lead to more lockdowns.

Futures in New York dropped 3% after closing at the highest in almost 10 months on Friday. More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay at home as a full lockdown came into force in London and the southeast of England, with some European countries limiting travel with the U.K. A stronger dollar also reduced the appeal of commodities that are priced in the currency.

The mutation comes as vaccines are being rolled out in several countries and as the U.S. closes in on a stimulus plan. Congressional leaders reached a deal on a roughly $900 billion spending package to bolster the U.S. economy, giving lawmakers a short timetable to review and pass what would be the second-biggest economic-rescue measure in the nation’s history.

Crude has rallied around 33% since the end of October on a series of vaccine breakthroughs that have created expectations for a recovery in energy demand next year. In the short term, however, prices are being buffeted by the fast-spreading virus leading to more stay-at-home orders.

“We have quite a bit of speculative money in oil at the moment, attracted by the more constructive outlook for 2021," said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. “However, if we start seeing the virus mutating, I imagine some of these speculators will become a bit more skittish."

Oil is a vaccine trade right now with robust demand seen in the second half of 2021 as more people resume flying, Jeff Currie, the head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in a Bloomberg television interview on Friday. That’s when OPEC+ can return more supplies to the market, he said.

Oil’s futures curve is reflecting the conflicting long- and short-term signals. Brent’s prompt timespread is 6 cents a barrel in contango, a bearish signal where near-dated contracts are cheaper than later-dated ones. The spread was as much as 13 cents in backwardation earlier this month.

“Rising infection rates and the institution of lockdown measures are starting to have an impact on sentiment," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets Asia Pacific. He said he was a “little surprised" the market was so negative given the progress on the U.S. stimulus plan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via