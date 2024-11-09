Oil falls over 2% on receding US hurricane risk, lackluster China stimulus

GLOBAL-OIL:Oil falls over 2% on receding US hurricane risk, lackluster China stimulus

Reuters
Published9 Nov 2024, 12:20 AM IST
Oil falls over 2% on receding US hurricane risk, lackluster China stimulus
Oil falls over 2% on receding US hurricane risk, lackluster China stimulus

By Shariq Khan

NEW YORK -Oil prices fell more than 2% on Friday as traders grew less fearful of prolonged supply disruptions from a hurricane in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, while China's latest economic-stimulus packages failed to impress some oil traders.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures led the decline, down 2.8%, or $2.01, at 70.35 per barrel by 1:32 p.m. ET . Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.3%, or $1.77, to $73.86 per barrel.

Energy producers shut in more than 22% of oil output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico by Thursday as a precautionary measure to brace against Hurricane Rafael, helping lift oil prices by more than 1% in the prior session.

However, the latest forecasts on Rafael's trajectory and intensity reduced the risk to oil production from the U.S. Gulf.

"Threats of supply outages due to Hurricane Rafael are subsiding as the storms shifts to circling in the center of the Gulf of Mexico for the next 5 days or so," Alex Hodes, analyst at brokerage firm StoneX told clients in a note.

The storm, which left a trail of destruction in Cuba this week, had weakened to a Category 2 hurricane on Friday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

Meanwhile, top oil importer China's latest round of fiscal support disappointed oil investors. Chinese authorities announced a package easing debt-repayment strains for local governments, but those measures do little to directly target demand, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

"I guess some market participants were hoping for more stimulus measures coming from China," he said. "Hence, the disappointment weighing on prices earlier today."

Deflationary pressures on the Chinese economy have been a heavy drag on oil prices this year, with customs data showing a sixth consecutive month of year-over-year declines in the country's crude oil imports for October.

Oil prices drew some support from expectations of tighter sanctions on Iran and Venezuela by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, which could cut oil supply to global markets. The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Thursday also helped keep both benchmarks on course for about 1% week-over-week gains, despite Friday's slump.

"In the short-term, oil prices might rise if the new President Trump is quick on the draw with oil sanctions," said PVM analyst John Evans.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 12:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldOil falls over 2% on receding US hurricane risk, lackluster China stimulus

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,987.80
    03:53 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    2882.3 (6.39%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    238.70
    03:57 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.06%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,409.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -15.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.