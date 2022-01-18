Oil prices traded at the highest levels in more than seven years Tuesday, in part on hopes of a global economic recovery ramping up demand.

Stock markets headed south with US Treasury yields surging on expectations the Federal Reserve will have to unveil several interest rate hikes to tackle a worrying spike in inflation.

Expectations of Fed tightening continued to support the dollar.

European crude benchmark Brent North Sea reached $88.13 per barrel, while US contract WTI hit $85.74 -- the highest levels since October 2014 -- before easing slightly in later trading.

An attack in Abu Dhabi claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels, which triggered a fuel tank blast killing three people on Monday, also supported prices.

The group warned civilians and foreign firms in the United Arab Emirates to avoid "vital installations", fuelling concerns about supplies from the crude-rich region.

"The suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi underscores the ongoing threat against civilian and energy infrastructure in the region amid heightened regional tensions," said Torbjorn Soltvedt at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

"Reports of damage to fuel trucks and storage will concern oil market watchers, who are also keeping a close eye on the trajectory of ongoing nuclear talks between the US and Iran," he added.

OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said OPEC nations and other key producers struggling to meet targets to lift output by 400,000 barrels a month was adding to upward pressure.

"The evidence suggests it's not that straightforward and the group is missing the targets by a large margin after a period of underinvestment and outages," he noted.

"That should continue to be supportive for oil and increase talk of triple-figure prices."

Hopes for more monetary easing by major consumer China to reinforce its stuttering economy were also seen as a key support for the oil market.

Following an almost uninterrupted rally since the early days of the pandemic, stock markets are showing signs of levelling out as global finance chiefs shift from economy-boosting largesse to measures aimed at reining in inflation.

Those fears drove global bond yields up on Tuesday, with German bund yields coming close to touching zero percent, their highest level since 2019.

"The move higher also raises the prospect that the European Central Bank won't be able to hold its line of no rate rises this year," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Still, equities are expected to enjoy further gains this year as countries reopen and people grow more confident about travel as concerns ease over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Analysts are also watching the corporate earnings season that is under way, with hopes that firms can match their stellar performances last year.

Wall Street was down sharply after a three-day holiday weekend, with the Dow 1.6 percent lower in late morning trading.

Shares in video game publisher Activision Blizzard, maker of blockbuster titles including "Call of Duty", jumped 32 percent on news that Microsoft announced a $69 billion buyout, before giving up some of their gains.

Shares in Microsoft slid 2.2 percent at the start of trading, but clawed back some of their losses.

"This is a big step up with Microsoft getting in on the ground floor when it comes to creating as well as overseeing content on its own gaming platform," said Hewson.

Microsoft's Xbox console makes it a major player in the gaming industry, even if it trails far behind Sony's PlayStation.

