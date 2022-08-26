Oil prices drop as US Federal Reserve chair warns of tightening monetary policy

Yesterday, on Friday, the United Arab Emirates became the latest OPEC+ member to state it is aligned with Saudi Arabia's thinking on crude markets, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. "The impression remains that Saudi Arabia is not willing to tolerate any price slide below $90. Speculators could view this as an invitation to bet on further price rises without the need to fear any more pronounced price declines," Commerzbank said in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}