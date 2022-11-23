Oil prices fall more than 3% on Russian oil price cap talks1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 09:44 PM IST
After rising by $1/bbl earlier in the session, oil prices fell as much as $3/bbl after the reports of a higher G7 price cap on Russian oil
Oil prices fell by more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil above where the crude grade is currently trading.