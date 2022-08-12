Oil prices on way to record weekly gain as recession fear eases

The OPEC on Thursday cut its prediction for growth in world oil demand by 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, and now expects demand to rise by 3.1 million bpd this year. It is contradictory from the viewpoint of IEA. The latter raised its forecast for demand growth to 2.1 million bpd due to gas-to-oil switching in power generation as a result of soaring gas prices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}