Oil prices finish higher as US oil, fuel inventories ease

GLOBAL-OIL:Oil prices finish higher as US oil, fuel inventories ease

Reuters
Updated25 Jul 2024, 12:21 AM IST
Oil prices finish higher as US oil, fuel inventories ease
Oil prices finish higher as US oil, fuel inventories ease

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON -Oil prices settled higher on Wednesday, supported by large declines in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, but hovered close to their lowest level in six weeks due to concerns over weak global demand.

Prices snapped three straight sessions of decline on falling U.S. crude and fuel inventories, as well as growing oil supply risks from Canadian wildfires.

Brent crude futures for September closed 70 cents, or 0.9%, higher at $81.71 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September rose 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.59 per barrel.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6-million-barrel draw. [EIA/S]

U.S. gasoline stocks dropped by 5.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a 400,000 draw. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.8 million barrels versus expectations for a 250,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

"Demand is better than anticipated," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

"As long as gasoline is doing well, that will support the rest of the market into the short-term future. Higher distillates demand was the icing on the cake," Yawger added.

However, the market remained wary about global summer demand. U.S. oil refiners are expected to report sharply lower second-quarter earnings versus a year ago after a listless summer-driving season weakened refining margins, energy analysts said.

Prices are under pressure from ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas and continued concern that the economic slowdown in China, the world's biggest crude importer, would weaken global oil demand.

Crude-oil deliveries to India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, also slipped in June to their lowest since February, government data showed.

WTI lost 7% over the previous three sessions, while Brent was down nearly 5%.

Buoying prices, wildfires in Canada forced some producers to curtail production and threatened a large amount of supply.

Imperial Oil said it has reduced non-essential staff at its Kearl oil sands site as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Russia's energy ministry pledged to stick to the crude-output quota set by the OPEC group in July, after its June production exceeded limits.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 12:21 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldOil prices finish higher as US oil, fuel inventories ease

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.30
    03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.15
    03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -1.35 (-0.45%)

    NTPC

    392.55
    03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.2 (2.67%)

    Federal Bank

    201.45
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    3.45 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Castrol India

    270.60
    03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    24.05 (9.75%)

    HBL Power Systems

    648.35
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    54.6 (9.2%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    693.90
    03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    56.3 (8.83%)

    Borosil Renewables

    560.70
    03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.45 (8.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue