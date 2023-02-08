Oil prices surge over 3% post Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell eases rate hike concerns
Brent crude futures were up $2.52, or 3.1%, to $83.51 a barrel by 1:07 p.m. EST, while West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures rose $2.77, or 3.7%, to $76.88 per barrel.
Oil prices climbed more than 3% on Tuesday after the head of the U.S. central bank eased market concerns over interest rate hikes, while recovering demand in China also boosted prices.
