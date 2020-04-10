Opec+ deal to cut production fails to cheer up oil markets

Global oil prices on Friday remained depressed, despite the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-plus (Opec+), including Russia, agreeing to slash production by 10 million barrels per day (mbpd) under US pressure.

With this, the organization along with large producers ended its high-stakes game of flooding the global markets amid the covid-19 pandemic, which has taken a major toll on demand. The agreement said: “Adjust downwards their overall crude oil production by 10.0 mb/d, starting on 1 May 2020, for an initial period of two months that concludes on 30 June 2020."

Any production cut assumes significance because the daily global demand of around 101 mbpd is expected to come down by 10 mbpd in March-April. However, this could not cheer the global oil markets.

While oil prices rallied on Thursday following the production cut, they traded at low levels on Friday. Brent traded at $31.48 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $22.76 per barrel at the time of filing this story.

After crashing to the lowest level since 2002, oil prices touched an all-time high of $147 per barrel in July 2008.

The low energy price regime could put a majority of US shale oil producers out of business in the run-up to the US presidential elections in November.

“For the subsequent period of 6 months, from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020, the total adjustment agreed will be 8.0 mb/d. It will be followed by a 6.0 mb/d adjustment for a period of 16 months, from 1 January 2021 to 30 April 2022," the Opec+ statement said.

In its previous meeting in March, the Opec+ had not agreed to an output cut, despite the cartel’s technical committee calling for it. “The baseline for the calculation of the adjustments is the oil production of October 2018, except for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and The Russian Federation, both with the same baseline level of 11.0 mb/d. The agreement will be valid until 30 April 2022, however, the extension of this agreement will be reviewed during December 2021," the statement said.

The next meeting will be held on 10 June.