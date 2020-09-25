Oil rally stutters on risk of new supply amid worsening demand

Oil headed for a third weekly decline in four -- while managing to hold above $40 a barrel -- amid signs fresh supply might be hitting the market as the demand outlook worsens.

Futures in New York were steady in early Asian trading after closing up 1% on Thursday. Crude had tracked Wall Street higher on news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were open to resuming stimulus talks, although stocks later pared gains as investors dialed back optimism on the prospects for a compromise.

Futures for November are down almost 3% this week as the re-imposition of lockdown measures in countries including France and the U.K. casts doubt on the energy demand recovery. Oil traders, meanwhile, are reporting a sharp increase in Iraqi export cargoes for next month, and say they probably indicate higher overall output from the OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.

The possibility of more Iraqi barrels is coinciding with a resumption of exports from Libya as its civil war abates. A breakdown of the OPEC+ agreement to restrict production is the biggest downside risk to prices, Standard Chartered Plc analyst Emily Ashford said at a Bloomberg event, while the International Energy Agency said it was more likely to downgrade its oil demand forecasts than lift them in its next report.

OPEC has allowed Baghdad to pump more crude next month by giving it more time to make up for breaching its quota earlier in the year. But the puzzle for the market is whether the increase in cargoes means Iraq could exceed its new limit of 3.6 million barrels a day. The country is sending “mixed messages of adhering to the OPEC+ agreement" as it allows for higher exports, according to oil-market researcher General Index Ltd.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

