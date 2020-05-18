Oil rises above $30 for first time in two months on output cuts

OPEC+ is responding to the oil market’s collapse with an urgency never seen before. The group’s production cutbacks are well on their way to their goal of removing around 10% of global supplies, according to tanker-tracking data, interviews with physical crude traders and refiners, and assessments by consultants. Together with a tentative recovery in demand, that’s made a repeat of last month’s plunge below zero extremely unlikely before the expiration of the West Texas Intermediate June contract on Tuesday.